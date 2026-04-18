New Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV Interior Revealed

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the interior of the upcoming C-Class EV ahead of its global debut on 20 April 2026. The model represents a clear shift in approach for the brand’s entry-level luxury sedan, with a strong focus on digitalisation and in-cabin technology.

The highlight here is the expansive dashboard display setup. The C-Class EV will be offered with either a full-width MBUX Hyperscreen or a triple-screen Superscreen layout, both neatly integrated under a single glass panel. Physical controls are kept to a minimum, with most functions accessible via the touchscreen and steering-mounted inputs.

The overall layout draws inspiration from the Mercedes-Benz GLC EV, featuring a clean and minimalist design. Thanks to the dedicated EV architecture, the cabin is expected to be more spacious, with improved packaging translating into better occupant room.

Another standout feature is the optional panoramic glass roof with 162 illuminated star elements. These work in sync with the ambient lighting system, offering multiple themes to elevate the overall cabin experience.

On the comfort front, the C-Class EV gets newly developed seats with ventilation, massage functions, and enhanced lumbar support. Other highlights include metallic-finished air vents, a Burmester 3D/4D sound system, and a wide selection of upholstery options, including vegan materials.

The model also introduces a new climate control system, claimed to be more efficient and capable of heating the cabin quicker than equivalent combustion-engine models. Improvements such as enhanced sound insulation and laminated glass are expected to further refine cabin quietness.

The C-Class EV will be sold alongside the standard internal combustion C-Class, at least in the initial phase. Further details, including powertrain and performance specifications, will be revealed at the official unveiling soon.