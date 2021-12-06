New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift spotted testing ahead of launch

- 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is expected to get a new grille

- The company is likely to launch the 2022 Brezza, new Baleno, and the refreshed XL6 next year

Maruti Suzuki seems to be working to bring a range of updated products to the market in the coming months. Late last month, spy shots of what seems to be an updated XL6 emerged on the web. Now, a new spy image suggests that a refreshed Ertiga is in the works too.

As seen in the spy image here, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift test mule features almost no camouflage, barring that on the grille. This confirms that the company will give the Ertiga facelift a new nose, while the rest of the features and design elements could be carried over from the outgoing model. The facelifted Ertiga test mule sported dual pod headlamps, fog lights, LED tail lights, and the same set of alloy wheels as the current version.

While details regarding the interiors of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga remain unknown at the moment, we expect the model to feature minor revisions such as revised upholstery and an updated infotainment system. Under the hood, the MPV is likely to be powered by the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque, paired to a five-speed manual unit or a four-speed torque converter automatic unit.

Apart from the updated Ertiga and XL6, Maruti Suzuki is also working on the 2022 Brezza, details of which are available here. The first model to arrive in an updated avatar, though, is expected to be the new Baleno, and you can read all about it here.

