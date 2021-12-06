CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift spotted testing ahead of launch

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,260 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift spotted testing ahead of launch

    - 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is expected to get a new grille

    - The company is likely to launch the 2022 Brezza, new Baleno, and the refreshed XL6 next year

    Maruti Suzuki seems to be working to bring a range of updated products to the market in the coming months. Late last month, spy shots of what seems to be an updated XL6 emerged on the web. Now, a new spy image suggests that a refreshed Ertiga is in the works too.

    As seen in the spy image here, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift test mule features almost no camouflage, barring that on the grille. This confirms that the company will give the Ertiga facelift a new nose, while the rest of the features and design elements could be carried over from the outgoing model. The facelifted Ertiga test mule sported dual pod headlamps, fog lights, LED tail lights, and the same set of alloy wheels as the current version.

    While details regarding the interiors of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga remain unknown at the moment, we expect the model to feature minor revisions such as revised upholstery and an updated infotainment system. Under the hood, the MPV is likely to be powered by the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque, paired to a five-speed manual unit or a four-speed torque converter automatic unit.

    Apart from the updated Ertiga and XL6, Maruti Suzuki is also working on the 2022 Brezza, details of which are available here. The first model to arrive in an updated avatar, though, is expected to be the new Baleno, and you can read all about it here.

    Image Source

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Image
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    ₹ 7.96 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor ties up with Karnataka Bank to introduce finance options for customers
     Next 
    Tata Altroz lower variants get redesigned aircon controls

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4095 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi Q5

    Audi Q5

    ₹ 58.93 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volkswagen Tiguan

    ₹ 28.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Dec 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 5.97 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.26 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.55 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.95 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.26 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.27 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.87 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.14 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.11 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.76 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4095 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift spotted testing ahead of launch