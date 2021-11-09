New Maruti Suzuki Celerio specs and fuel efficiency figures leaked

- The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will reportedly have a fuel efficiency of 26.68kmpl

- The model is expected to be offered in four variants across six colours

The specifications and fuel efficiency figures of the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio have been leaked on the web ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place tomorrow. Bookings for the model opened earlier this month for an amount of Rs 11,000.

As per the leaked data, the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will measure 3,695mm in length, 1,555mm in height, and 1,655mm in width, while the wheelbase is rated at 2,435mm. The model will have a fuel tank capacity of 32 litres, while the ground clearance will stand at 170mm. The hatchback will also get a bootspace of 313 litres.

In terms of fuel economy, the VXi AGS variant of the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio will return a claimed class-leading efficiency of 26.68 kmpl. The LXi MT, VXi MT, and ZXi MT variants of the model will return a fuel efficiency of 26kmpl. Similarly, the ZXi and ZXi+ AGS variants will have a fuel efficiency of 26kmpl, while the ZXi+ MT variant will have a fuel economy of 24.97kmpl. To know more about the new Celerio, click here.

