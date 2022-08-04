New Maruti Suzuki Alto interior details leaked ahead of official launch

- Will get a floating touchscreen infotainment system

- To be launched on 18 August, 2022

As we inch nearer to the launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Alto, the interior images of the updated hatchback have surfaced on the internet. While you can also read about the fresh exterior styling and colour options, here we tell you about the new cabin design and layout of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto.

As per the leaked images, the cabin sports an all-black theme with floating touchscreen infotainment at the centre with vertical silver inserts on both sides. The centre aircon vents are placed above the unit while the buttons for power windows can be seen below it. The Alto will get a manual air conditioner and manually-adjustable ORVMs. The steering wheel, too, is new and commands what looks like a semi-digital instrument cluster.

On the outside, since the Alto is most likely to adopt the Heartect platform, the hatchback will have bigger dimensions and will also sport a bigger single-piece front grille, larger bulbous headlamps, square tail lamps, fender-mounted turn indicators, and steel wheels with covers. The Alto is most likely to be offered in Std, LXi, LXi (O), VXi, VXi (O), VXi+, and VXi+ (O) variants.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto will be powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that will develop 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. The motor will be paired with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. When launched on 18 August, the new Alto will go up against the Renault Kwid.

