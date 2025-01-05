CarWale
    New Maruti Dzire registers 20,000 open bookings

    • Launched in November 2024
    • Top variants account for a larger pie of bookings

    Maruti Suzuki launched the new-gen Dzire in India in November 2024, with prices starting at Rs. 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Even with an impending price hike around the corner, the model has witnessed a huge demand.

    Exterior Front View

    According to Maruti, the Dzire currently accounts for 20,000 open bookings as of January 2024. Notably, the carmaker sold 10,709 units of the updated sub-four-metre sedan last month alone. Of this, 37 per cent of the demand for the model comes from the top-spec ZXi and ZXi+ variants.

    The Maruti Dzire is currently offered in four variants, namely LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. Further, customers can choose from a range of seven colours. The model is the first Maruti car to score a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    At the heart of the new Dzire is a 12-litre, Z-Series petrol engine that develops 80bhp and 112Nm of torque. Also up for offer is a CNG version, which belts out 68bhp and 102Nm. Transmission options include five-speed manual and AGS (AMT) units. We have driven the new Dzire and you can read our review on the website.

