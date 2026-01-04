CarWale
    New Mahindra XUV 7XO to be Launched in India Tomorrow

    New Mahindra XUV 7XO to be Launched in India Tomorrow
    • Pre-bookings currently open
    • To get petrol and diesel engines, and manual and automatic options

    Mahindra is all set to reveal the prices of the new XUV 7XO in India tomorrow. The updated SUV, which replaces the XUV700, will get a host of updates and features from the recently introduced XEV 9S EV.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Front View

    Mahindra is yet to reveal key details of the XUV 7XO, like the variant lineup, key features, and the updated design. That said, a few teasers have revealed select details, and you can read all about it on our website. For those interested in the car, pre-bookings are open for Rs. 21,000, with deliveries expected to commence shortly after the price announcement.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Rear Badge

    The 2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO will be available with 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, both paired with six-speed automatic and manual gearboxes. While the carmaker has not revealed the technical specifications, we expect the power and torque output to be the same as the outgoing XUV700.

    Interior Dashboard

    The feature set of the new Mahindra XUV 7XO will include a panoramic sunroof, three-screen setup on the dashboard, new upholstery, refreshed front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, revised lighting equipment, rear sun blinds, ADAS suite, AdrenoX connected car technology, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, Harman Kardon music system with Dolby Atmos, and a new two-spoke multifunction steering wheel.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Image
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
