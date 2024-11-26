CarWale
    New Mahindra XEV 9e launched; prices in India start at Rs. 21.9 lakh

    New Mahindra XEV 9e launched; prices in India start at Rs. 21.9 lakh
    • Powered by a 59kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor
    • Gives a claimed range of 656km on a single full charge

    Mahindra has pulled the covers off the new XUV 9e in the country. The XUV700-based electric SUV coupe is priced from Rs. 21.9 lakh (ex-showroom), onwards and debuts alongside the new BE 6e.

    Mahindra XEV 9e Left Front Three Quarter

    In terms of design, the new XEV 9e features triangular headlights with projector headlamps, inverted L-shaped LED DRLs, LED light bar on the fascia, new front and rear bumpers, blanked-off grille, front and rear skid plates, and contrast-coloured ORVMs. Further, it gets refreshed LED taillights, integrated spoiler, C-pillar-mounted rear door handles, connected taillight setup, and a new set of alloy wheels with aero inserts.

    The interior of the 2024 Mahindra XEV 9e comes equipped with a new two-spoke multifunction flat-bottom steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS suite, 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, three-screen setup on the dashboard, tweaked centre console, new gear lever, and a rotary dial. Also up for offer is an Electronic Parking Brake (EPB), 1400-watt Harman-Kardon-sourced 16-speaker music system, Auto Park function, wireless mobile projection, seven airbags, 65W USB Type-C charging ports, schedule charging function, and cabin pre-cooling function.

    Mahindra XEV 9e Right Front Three Quarter

    Propelling the XEV 9e is a 59kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor developing 228bhp and 380Nm. The model is claimed to return a range of 656km on a single full charge. The battery can be recharged from 20-80 per cent in just 20 minutes via a 140kW DC fast charger. It can sprint from 0-100kmph in 6.8 seconds. On the dimensions front, the new XEV 9e has a wheelbase of 2,775mm while the ground clearance stands at 207mm.

    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs. 21.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
