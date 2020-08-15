CarWale
    • New Mahindra Thar unveiled: Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    36,323 Views
    On the occasion of India’s 74 Independence Day, Mahindra has unveiled the new Thar. The rugged off-road SUV, will be launched in India on 2 October, 2020. The new Mahindra Thar will be manufactured at Mahindra’s Nashik plant and will be available in six colour options – red rage, mystic copper, napoli black, aquamarine, galaxy grey and rocky beige. Here is the new Mahindra Thar in pictures – 

    Mahindra New Thar BS6 Right Front Three Quarter

    The new Thar is beefier with a masculine stance while it retains the iconic two-door silhouette. 

    Mahindra New Thar BS6 Front view

    The vehicle features a dual-tone bumper and a large vertical slat grille. 

    Mahindra New Thar BS6 Rear view

    At the rear, it gets prominent rectangular LED taillights with a spare wheel mounted on the rear door. 

    Mahindra New Thar BS6 Rear view

    The new model is now wider and offers three roof top option, such as - a hard top, a manual convertible roof top (first-in-class) and a fixed soft top. 

    Mahindra New Thar BS6 Wheel

    The vehicle rides on 18-inch deep silver alloy wheels.

    Mahindra New Thar BS6 Dashboard

    The SUV gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, USB and navigation. 

    Mahindra New Thar BS6 Instrument cluster

    The new Thar gets a TFT multi-information display in the instrument cluster.

    Mahindra New Thar BS6 Front Row Seats

    The upcoming SUV will offer two seating options – 4 front-facing seats and 2+4 side facing seat layout.

    Mahindra New Thar BS6 Engine Shot

    The new Mahindra Thar will be available in the 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi petrol engine and 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine options. 

