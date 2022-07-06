CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Mahindra Scorpio-N arrives at showrooms

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,474 Views
    New Mahindra Scorpio-N arrives at showrooms

    - Official bookings to open on 30 July

    - Automatic and 4x4 variant prices to be revealed on 21 July

    Mahindra has launched the new Scorpio-N and the prices of its manual versions start from Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV has started arriving at dealerships and customers can test drive the new Scorpio-N in select 30 cities. 

    Now, if you plan on buying the new Scorpio-N, you should know that the official bookings for the SUV will open on 30 July. And those wanting to opt for automatic and all-wheel-drive versions, the prices are slated to be announced on 21 July. Customers will also get up to two weeks to amend their reservations. The delivery details will be announced by the carmaker soon. 

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Mahindra Scorpio-N is available in Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L variants. The feature highlights include an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Alexa, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto support, an electric sunroof, a powered driver seat, rear aircon vents, dual-zone climate control, 12-speaker Sony sound system, front-facing third-row seats, dual-tone black and brown leatherette upholstery, LED projector headlamps, and 18-inch alloys. 

    As for the powertrain, the Mahindra Scorpio-N is available with 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. Both the powertrains can be had with manual and automatic transmissions along with an all-wheel-drive configuration for the diesel derivatives. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae coupé introduced in India
     Next 
    Mahindra Scorpio-N test drives begin in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5391 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi A8 L 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi A8 L 2022

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27thJUN
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 14.46 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 15.26 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.23 Lakh
    Pune₹ 14.46 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.11 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 13.47 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 14.80 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.19 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 13.45 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5391 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Mahindra Scorpio-N arrives at showrooms