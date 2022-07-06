New Mahindra Scorpio-N arrives at showrooms

- Official bookings to open on 30 July

- Automatic and 4x4 variant prices to be revealed on 21 July

Mahindra has launched the new Scorpio-N and the prices of its manual versions start from Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV has started arriving at dealerships and customers can test drive the new Scorpio-N in select 30 cities.

Now, if you plan on buying the new Scorpio-N, you should know that the official bookings for the SUV will open on 30 July. And those wanting to opt for automatic and all-wheel-drive versions, the prices are slated to be announced on 21 July. Customers will also get up to two weeks to amend their reservations. The delivery details will be announced by the carmaker soon.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is available in Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L variants. The feature highlights include an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Alexa, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto support, an electric sunroof, a powered driver seat, rear aircon vents, dual-zone climate control, 12-speaker Sony sound system, front-facing third-row seats, dual-tone black and brown leatherette upholstery, LED projector headlamps, and 18-inch alloys.

As for the powertrain, the Mahindra Scorpio-N is available with 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. Both the powertrains can be had with manual and automatic transmissions along with an all-wheel-drive configuration for the diesel derivatives.