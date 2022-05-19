CarWale
    New Mahindra Scorpio to debut in India on 20 June

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    538 Views
    New Mahindra Scorpio to debut in India on 20 June

    - Expected to be powered by both petrol and diesel powertrains 

    - Prices likely to be announced in the coming months

    Mahindra is all set to unveil the long-awaited Scorpio SUV on 20 June, 2022. After numerous spy pictures and recently released teaser videos, the Indian carmaker will finally introduce the new-generation Scorpio in the coming month. Here’s what to expect from it.

    Based on the teaser video, the new Scorpio will feature a revised exterior styling with new front grille with vertical struts flanked by LED projector headlamps. The front bumper will be revised with new fog lamp housing surrounded by LED DRLs. Towards the side, the Scorpio will be fitted with new dual-tone alloy wheels, chrome door handles, and a chrome window line. 

    On the inside, the new Scorpio will get a revamped cabin with a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument cluster,a new flat-bottom steering wheel, an electric sunroof, front-facing third-row seats, roof-mounted speakers, leatherette upholstery, USB-C charging ports, a push start/stop button, and keyless entry. To know more about the new Scorpio, click here.

    In terms of powertrain, the new-gen Scorpio is likely to get both petrol and diesel engines. The transmission options are to include both manual as well as automatic gearboxes. In a recently spotted spy picture, it can be said that the Scorpio is expected to be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine, details of which can be known here

    Mahindra New Scorpio Image
    Mahindra New Scorpio
    ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
