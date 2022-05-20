New Mahindra Scorpio to be launched in India by June-end

- Will be offered in multiple powertrain options

- Official bookings likely to begin soon

Mahindra has officially announced the launch date of the new Scorpio. The three-row SUV will be launched in the country in the last week on June 2022. Interestingly, it will also mark 20 years of presence of the Indian SUV.

In terms of exterior design, the new Scorpio will be a departure from the current model. It will feature fresh design elements like new front grille, dual-projector headlamps, bumper-mounted LED DRLs, vertically-placed tail lamps, and dual-tone alloy wheels. Based on the teaser videos, the new Scorpio will get chrome accents on the door handles, bumpers, and around the front grille.

Inside, the 2022 Scorpio will be equipped with a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a coloured MID, new flat-bottom steering wheel, front-facing third-row seats, roof-mounted speakers, leatherette upholstery, an electric sunroof, and centre console-mounted aircon vents for second-row passengers.

The new Mahindra Scorpio will be offered with both petrol as well as diesel powertrains. The motors will be mated to both manual as well as automatic transmissions. If speculations are to be believed, the top-spec versions could also be equipped with an all-wheel-drive setup.

Upon launch, the new Scorpio will take on the likes of the Tata Harrier, MG Hector, and Jeep Compass.