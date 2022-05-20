CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Mahindra Scorpio to be launched in India by June-end

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    314 Views
    New Mahindra Scorpio to be launched in India by June-end

    - Will be offered in multiple powertrain options

    - Official bookings likely to begin soon

    Mahindra has officially announced the launch date of the new Scorpio. The three-row SUV will be launched in the country in the last week on June 2022. Interestingly, it will also mark 20 years of presence of the Indian SUV. 

    In terms of exterior design, the new Scorpio will be a departure from the current model. It will feature fresh design elements like new front grille, dual-projector headlamps, bumper-mounted LED DRLs, vertically-placed tail lamps, and dual-tone alloy wheels. Based on the teaser videos, the new Scorpio will get chrome accents on the door handles, bumpers, and around the front grille. 

    Inside, the 2022 Scorpio will be equipped with a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a coloured MID, new flat-bottom steering wheel, front-facing third-row seats, roof-mounted speakers, leatherette upholstery, an electric sunroof, and centre console-mounted aircon vents for second-row passengers. 

    The new Mahindra Scorpio will be offered with both petrol as well as diesel powertrains. The motors will be mated to both manual as well as automatic transmissions. If speculations are to be believed, the top-spec versions could also be equipped with an all-wheel-drive setup. 

    Upon launch, the new Scorpio will take on the likes of the Tata Harrier, MG Hector, and Jeep Compass

    Mahindra New Scorpio Image
    Mahindra New Scorpio
    ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Spec comparison – Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo vs Kia Seltos X Line

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra New Scorpio Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4927 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport

    ₹ 1.64 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW i4
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i4

    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4927 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Mahindra Scorpio to be launched in India by June-end