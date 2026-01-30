CarWale
    AD

    New Mahindra Scorpio N-based Pickup Spy Shots Showcase Interior, Gearbox

    Authors Image

    Dwij Bhandut

    43,034 Views
    New Mahindra Scorpio N-based Pickup Spy Shots Showcase Interior, Gearbox
    • Leatherette upholstery
    • Six-speed manual gearbox
    • 18-inch alloy wheels

    Wrapped test mules of the Mahindra Scorpio N-based pickup have done several rounds on the internet at this point. Recently surfaced spy shots clearly showcase the pickup’s interior, upholstery materials, and one of the transmission options. Let’s take a look.

    Mahindra Global Pik Up Steering Wheel

    With the wrapped test mule sporting pop-out headlights and a full wrap, the Scorpio N-based pickup sports 255/65 R18 alloys. Internally, we can see a large infotainment screen, likely sized at 12 inches. Other details include a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, button-based HVAC controls, brown leatherette upholstery, Scorpio Classic-inspired tail light, and a centre console with cup holders.

    Mahindra Global Pik Up Rear Seats

    Mechanically, the Scorpio N-based pickup should get the same 2.0L petrol and 2.2L diesel motors, paired with 6MT/6AT systems, of which the former is confirmed, as seen in these spy shots. The Scorpio N-based pickup will be poised to rival the Toyota Hilux and the Isuzu V-Cross.

    Mahindra Global Pik Up Rear View

    Image source

    Mahindra Global Pik Up Image
    Mahindra Global Pik Up
    Rs. 16.00 - 22.00 Lakh
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    Tata Altroz CNG Real-world Mileage Tested

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Global Pik Up Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Pickups
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Hilux
    Toyota Hilux
    Rs. 28.02 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Rs. 21.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Pickup Cars
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 8.09 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Feb
    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
    Rs. 46.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    19th Feb
    Nissan Gravite
    Nissan Gravite
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Feb
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara
    Rs. 13.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Feb
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Rs. 13.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    Rs. 16.00 - 19.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz New V-Class
    Launching Soon
    Mar 2026
    Mercedes-Benz New V-Class

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.50 CroreEstimated Price

    3rd Mar 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Renault Duster
    Renault Duster

    Rs. 9.50 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero 2026
    Mahindra Bolero 2026

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.37 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • New Mahindra Scorpio N-based Pickup Spy Shots Showcase Interior, Gearbox