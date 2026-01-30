New Mahindra Scorpio N-based Pickup Spy Shots Showcase Interior, Gearbox

Leatherette upholstery

Wrapped test mules of the Mahindra Scorpio N-based pickup have done several rounds on the internet at this point. Recently surfaced spy shots clearly showcase the pickup’s interior, upholstery materials, and one of the transmission options. Let’s take a look.

With the wrapped test mule sporting pop-out headlights and a full wrap, the Scorpio N-based pickup sports 255/65 R18 alloys. Internally, we can see a large infotainment screen, likely sized at 12 inches. Other details include a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, button-based HVAC controls, brown leatherette upholstery, Scorpio Classic-inspired tail light, and a centre console with cup holders.

Mechanically, the Scorpio N-based pickup should get the same 2.0L petrol and 2.2L diesel motors, paired with 6MT/6AT systems, of which the former is confirmed, as seen in these spy shots. The Scorpio N-based pickup will be poised to rival the Toyota Hilux and the Isuzu V-Cross.

