New Mahindra Scorpio interior spied: More details emerge

- Will be feature loaded as compared to its predecessor

- The new model is expected to get premium interior highlights

The new-generation Mahindra Scorpio has been spied testing in India once again. This time around, the entire dashboard is visible in spy shots. As compared to the current model, the new model will get a premium layout with some of the components borrowed from the upcoming XUV700.

Based on what can be seen, the upcoming new-generation Mahindra Scorpio will get a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a sporty three-spoke flat bottom steering wheel with media buttons, cruise control, and more. The infotainment system is smartly positioned between vertically stacked AC vents, while the switches for dual-zone climate control, media control, defogger, heater, hazard lamps, hill-hold, and a 360-degree camera are positioned below the system.

Additional feature highlights in the new Scorpio include a keyless push start/stop button with an engine start/stop mechanism. The 12V socket, USB port, and fast chargers will be offered in the centre console. The instrument cluster has been revised and it is expected to offer more details than its predecessor. The vehicle will get a larger IRVM and might also offer a sunglass holder. As seen in the images, the higher variant is expected to get dual-tone brown and black seats, along with a soft-touch dashboard. The vehicle might get a wider armrest with storage space in between the front row seats.

Under the hood, the new Mahindra Scorpio will be offered in two engine options - a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. These engines could come mated to a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic option. It is further believed that the diesel version might get a 4WD setup.

Although the vehicle has a heavily camouflaged exterior, some design bits are visible. The new model is expected to get a new six slat grille that complements the dual-barrel projector headlamp setup. The bumpers have been revised for freshness. The side profile is highlighted by revised 17-inch alloy wheels, a new set of roof rails, side steps, and new pull-type door handles. More details about the new Scorpio will be known in the days to come.

Photo Source: A