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    New Lexus NX Unveiled Globally

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    Jay Shah
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    New Lexus NX Unveiled Globally
    • Gets a reworked hybrid powertrain
    • Features tweaked exterior styling and revamped cabin

    Lexus has revealed the updated NX globally, with markets set to receive the SUV in phases from the end of this year. The new model brings a sportier exterior treatment, a cleaner cabin and a reworked hybrid range, while the brand has also leaned into cabin personalisation as a key talking point this time around.

    Lexus NX Left Side View

    On the outside, the NX gets a new frameless spindle grille, slimmer LED headlamps with a double-line signature, and a redesigned rear with illuminated 'Lexus' lettering and tail-lamps joined by a light bar. Black exterior trim replaces the earlier chrome accents for a more sporting stance, and buyers get new colour options, including a fresh khaki-toned shade called Sonic Tellus.

    Lexus NX Right Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the layout is dominated by a horizontally arranged 12.3-inch digital driver's display and 14-inch touchscreen, paired with touch-sensitive switches that replace several physical buttons, and a toggle-style drive mode selector instead of the earlier lever setup. Lexus will offer the NX in four trims globally, moving from ventilated and memory-adjustable front seats and a 360-degree camera on mid-spec versions to a head-up display and heated rear seats higher up, with a 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system and a digital rearview mirror offered as an optional package on the top trims.

    Lexus NX Dashboard

    The standout addition is Sensory Concierge, a feature that syncs ambient lighting, audio, climate control, seat temperature and cabin fragrance into three curated modes to shift the mood inside the cabin, backed by five signature fragrances.

    Lexus NX Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    Under the skin, the hybrid system has been reworked with a new e-axle unit that integrates the transaxle, motor and power electronics for a more compact, lower-set setup, alongside stiffer body construction aimed at sharper handling. The range continues with the 450h+ plug-in hybrid, offered exclusively with all-wheel drive, alongside 350h strong-hybrid and 300h hybrid options. The 450h+ also picks up a larger battery for extended EV-only running and DC fast-charging support, a first for this variant, along with a new AC power outlet that lets the SUV function as a portable power source. Lexus's suite of driver-assistance features has also been expanded, with improvements to adaptive cruise, lane-change assist, and collision warning.

    Lexus is yet to confirm a launch window for the updated NX in India, where it currently rivals the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Audi Q5, and Volvo XC60.

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