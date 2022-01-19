New Lexus NX 350h pre-bookings open in India

- Will be available in three variant options – Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport

- Claims to signify the next generation of Lexus

Toyota’s luxury arm, Lexus has opened pre-bookings for the NX 350h in India ahead of its official launch. Back in 2018, Lexus introduced the NX in India and this new NX 350h signifies the next generation of Lexus with better performance, design, and technology. The upcoming Lexus NX 350h will be offered in three variant options – Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport. Interested customers can book the vehicle at any of the Lexus guest experience centres or via Lexus 24/7 helpdesk.

The mechanical details will be known at a later date. Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Soni, President Lexus India, said, “The Lexus NX, because of its agility, spacious functionalities, and sportiness, has been one of the most loved models by our guests in India. We are eager to launch this new NX at the earliest and are confident that the NX is sure to set a new benchmark in the luxury market. The all-new NX will come with class-leading innovations in driving dynamics, styling, and much refined environment-friendly hybrid technology. Our guests are at the core of everything we do, and we will endeavour to offer them amazing experiences. We strongly believe that this will further reinforce Lexus’s presence in the luxury car market in India”.

Currently, Lexus offers six models in India, five of which are hybrid models. Additional details on the upcoming NX 350h will be known in the days to come.