    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,740 Views
    New Land Rover Defender scores five-star rating in Euro NCAP crash test

    - Land Rover Defender 110 scored 85 per cent for adult and child occupant protection

    - The model gets a range of safety features such as six airbags, adaptive speed limiter, and blind spot assist

    The Land Rover Defender 110 has scored a five-star safety rating in the Euro NCAP crash test. The model in question was the 2.0 SE variant.

    The Land Rover Defender 110 scored 85 per cent for adult and child occupant protection, 79 per cent for safety assist, and 71 per cent for vulnerable road users. The model features six airbags, three Isofix mounting points, emergency braking, lane keep assist, rear collision monitor, blind spot assist, 3D surround camera, clear exit monitor, adaptive cruise control, driver condition monitor, rear traffic monitor, wade sensing, adaptive speed limiter, and traffic sign recognition.

    Speaking on the occasion, Nick Rogers, Executive Director, Product Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover, said, “From the moment we started creating the new Defender, we were obsessed with functional safety and the protection of both the occupants and other road users. We set out to make a vehicle that is the most capable and durable Land Rover ever made, with safety features that truly enhance the driver’s experience. It’s an incredible honour to receive this recognition from Euro NCAP who have endorsed our new Defender with their five-star rating.”

