    New Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae makes India debut

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae makes India debut

    - The Ultimae is the final hurrah for the Aventador in the pure NA V12 format

    - The successor to the Aventador has already been spotted testing

    Lamborghini has officially introduced the Aventador Ultimae in the country. The model, which made its debut at the 2021 GoodWood Festival of Speed, will be the brand’s last naturally aspirated V12 model before the shift to electrification begins.

    Lamborghini Aventador Left Rear Three Quarter

    Lamborghini will build only 600 units of the Aventador Ultimae, of which 350 units will be Coupes, and 250 units will be Roadsters. Each unit of the model will feature a plaque that mentions 001 of 250/350 (depending on Coupe or Roadster variant), as well as the ‘Ultimae’ name embroidered into the seat bolster, thus signifying the special edition of the V12 raging bull.

    Lamborghini Aventador Dashboard

    A few highlights of the 2022 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae include a new front bumper, a staggered wheel setup with 21-inch and 22-inch units at the front and rear, respectively, as well as carbon-ceramic brakes. It will have 18 colour options as standard, rising to north of 300 under the Ad Personam program.

    Propelling the final pure NA V12 version of the Lamborghini Aventador in the Ultimae avatar is a 6.5-litre unit that produces 769bhp and 720Nm of torque. The model can sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in just 2.8 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 355kmph.        

    Lamborghini Aventador Left Front Three Quarter

    Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India, said, “The Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae is the most powerful Aventador ever made, and we are excited to introduce the Roadster version to our Lamborghini customers and enthusiasts in India. With the highest-performing naturally aspirated V12 engine in Lamborghini history, the Ultimae incorporates advanced technological solutions and unparalleled design.  Limited to 250 units of Roadster edition worldwide, the Ultimae is destined to become a timeless masterpiece in the Indian market.”

    Lamborghini Aventador Image
    Lamborghini Aventador
