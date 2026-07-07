New Kia Teaser Hints at Upcoming Compact SUV

Teaser comprises a riddle

EV to get an energy-dense battery pack

Kia India released a teaser with a tagline, “You're closer than you think”. There are six symbols showcased chronologically. We decode this teaser.

The first slide displays three symbols - a flag, ship, and a battery. Combine this, and it translates to a flagship EV. The next slide showcases three more - a family, charging symbol, and a compact SUV - which translates to a family-oriented electric SUV. Together, this comes out to be a flagship family-oriented electric SUV. The most noteworthy is the last symbol, which rings a bell. Based on earlier spy shots and a confirmed launch, the car is none other than the Kia Syros EV.

Set for an official showcase this month, the Syros EV will essentially be an electrified Syros. Based on what we know of the international-spec Hyundai Inster sub-4m EV, the Syros EV is likely to get two options - 42kWh, 95bhp/147Nm and 49kWh, 113bhp/147Nm. Given that the Syros EV will be positioned below the Carens Clavis EV, battery chemistry should remain NMC, given that the larger 49kWh unit will be fitted in a compact space.