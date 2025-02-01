CarWale
    New Kia Syros launched; prices in India start at Rs. 9 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    39,609 Views
    New Kia Syros launched; prices in India start at Rs. 9 lakh
    • Gets rear seats with ventilation, sliding, and reclining functions
    • Also offered is a Level 2 ADAS suite

    The prices of the Kia Syros have been announced, starting at Rs. 9 lakh (ex-showroom). The deliveries of the B-SUV are scheduled to begin in the coming days. Additionally, Kia is also working on an X-Line variant of the model set to debut over the course of 2025. We have driven the car and you can check out our video below.

    Design highlights

    Design highlights of the new Syros include an LED light bar on the fascia, vertically stacked headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, silver skid plates, machined alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, roof rails, split LED taillights, and a rear bumper-mounted number plate recess.

    Kia Syros Instrument Cluster

    Interior and features

    The interior of the Kia Syros will receive a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS suite, two 12.3-inch screens and an additional display for the AC controls on the dashboard, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, paddle shifters, four-way powered driver seat, EPB with auto-hold function, and a wireless charger. The flagship feature is the second-row seat which has sliding, reclining, and ventilation functions.

    Kia Syros Engine Shot

    Powertrain options

    Powering the Kia Syros is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine producing 118bhp and 172Nm of torque, paired with six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT gearboxes. It also gets a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, diesel mill generating 114bhp and 250Nm, sending power to the front wheels via six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units.

    Kia Syros variant-wise pricing

    Petrol

    (All-India ex-showroom)

    HTK MT

    Rs. 9 lakh

    HTK (O) MT

    Rs. 10 lakh

    HTK+ MT

    Rs. 11.5 lakh

    HTX MT

    Rs. 13.3 lakh

    HTK+ AT

    Rs. 12.8 lakh

    HTX AT

    Rs. 14.6 lakh

    HTX+ AT

    Rs. 16 lakh

    Diesel

    HTK (O)

    Rs. 11 lakh

    HTK+

    Rs. 12.5 lakh

    HTX

    Rs. 14.3 lakh

    HTX+

    Rs. 17 lakh

    Kia Syros Image
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 9.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Kia Syros Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Kia Syros 2025 : In-Depth Review & Honest Opinion
    youtube-icon
    Kia Syros 2025 : In-Depth Review & Honest Opinion
    By CarWale Team30 Jan 2025
    8023 Views
    51 Likes
    Kia Syros Walkaround | Features & Space Check | Exterior
    youtube-icon
    Kia Syros Walkaround | Features & Space Check | Exterior
    By CarWale Team20 Dec 2024
    31730 Views
    81 Likes

