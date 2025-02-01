New Kia Syros launched; prices in India start at Rs. 9 lakh

Gets rear seats with ventilation, sliding, and reclining functions

Also offered is a Level 2 ADAS suite

The prices of the Kia Syros have been announced, starting at Rs. 9 lakh (ex-showroom). The deliveries of the B-SUV are scheduled to begin in the coming days. Additionally, Kia is also working on an X-Line variant of the model set to debut over the course of 2025. We have driven the car and you can check out our video below.

Design highlights

Design highlights of the new Syros include an LED light bar on the fascia, vertically stacked headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, silver skid plates, machined alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, roof rails, split LED taillights, and a rear bumper-mounted number plate recess.

Interior and features

The interior of the Kia Syros will receive a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS suite, two 12.3-inch screens and an additional display for the AC controls on the dashboard, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, paddle shifters, four-way powered driver seat, EPB with auto-hold function, and a wireless charger. The flagship feature is the second-row seat which has sliding, reclining, and ventilation functions.

Powertrain options

Powering the Kia Syros is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine producing 118bhp and 172Nm of torque, paired with six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT gearboxes. It also gets a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, diesel mill generating 114bhp and 250Nm, sending power to the front wheels via six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units.

Kia Syros variant-wise pricing