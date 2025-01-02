CarWale
    New Kia Syros bookings to open tomorrow; price reveal next month

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • Syros prices in India to be announced on 1 February
    • Offered with 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines

    Kia India will commence bookings of its new SUV, the Syros, at 12AM on 3 January, 2025. Interested customers can book the model on the official website for Rs. 25,000. The prices of the B-SUV will be announced on 1 February, followed by deliveries in mid-February.

    Kia Syros Right Rear Three Quarter

    Based on a reinforced version of the K1 platform, the new Syros will be available in six variants and eight colours. Further, customers will be able to choose from 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Transmission options will include six-speed manual, seven-speed DCT, and six-speed torque converter automatic units.

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    Design highlights of the 2025 Kia Syros include vertically stacked LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, faux skid plates, dual-tone bumpers, flush-fitting door handles, dual-tone alloy wheels, split LED taillights, shark-fin antenna, and roof rails.

    Interior Dashboard

    The interior of the upcoming Kia Syros will come equipped with dual 10.25-inch screens, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, ADAS suite, panoramic sunroof, new two-spoke steering wheel, 64 colour ambient lighting, EPB, six airbags, OTA updates, and rear seats with recline and ventilation functions.

