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    New Kia Sorento to be Launched in India Tomorrow

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    Aditya Nadkarni
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    New Kia Sorento to be Launched in India Tomorrow

    Kia India is all set to announce the prices of the new Sorento SUV in the country tomorrow. Production of the model, which is the automaker’s first hybrid offering for the Indian market, has already begun, as have official pre-bookings for Rs. 25,000.

    Exterior Front View

    Kia has confirmed that the Sorento will arrive with a petrol-hybrid powertrain as well as a diesel motor, along with an AWD configuration. Key rivals to the model include the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, MG Tomahawk, and the Volkswagen Tayron.

    Exterior Left Rear Three Quarter

    Key design elements of the 2026 Kia Sorento include L-shaped LED DRLs, vertically stacked projector headlamps, new grille finished in gloss black, ADAS sensor on the air dam, roof rails, shark-fin antenna, integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, wraparound LED taillights, large alloy wheels, and contrast-coloured skid plates.

    Kia Sorento Dashboard

    Inside, the model will come equipped with Level 2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, new four-spoke steering wheel, auto-dimming IRVM, front seats with electric adjustment and ventilation functions, sunshades and comfort headrests for the second row seats, and a powered tailgate.

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    Rs. 27.99 Lakhonwards
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    HyderabadRs. 35.39 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 30.91 Lakh
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