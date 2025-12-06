CarWale
    New Kia Seltos to Launch Soon — What to Expect

    Haji Chakralwale

    New Kia Seltos to Launch Soon — What to Expect

    Kia is preparing to introduce the new-generation Seltos in India, with the official unveiling scheduled for 10 December 2025. The updated SUV brings a comprehensive redesign, upgraded features, and the possibility of a hybrid powertrain for the first time.

    Design updates

    Kia teased the upcoming Seltos with a fresh front fascia, sharper LED DRLs, and the brand’s evolved design language. The rear received connected Star-Map tail lamps and darker pillars to create a floating-roof effect. Spy sightings showed a longer stance with a shorter rear overhang, hinting at marginally revised dimensions.

    Interior and features

    Interior details remained under wraps, but early previews suggested a cabin layout inspired by the Clavis, featuring premium trims, a revised dashboard, and larger screens. Global teasers also highlighted a panoramic sunroof and animated lighting sequences for the headlamps and DRLs. The model is expected to gain upgraded connectivity, comfort tech, and additional convenience features.

    Powertrain expectations

    The Kia New Seltos is expected to continue with its petrol and diesel engine options. A hybrid powertrain was spied testing in India, suggesting that Kia may introduce an electrified variant for the first time. Test prototypes also revealed disc brakes on all wheels, dual-tone alloys, and flared arches, indicating refinements to ride and handling. Gearbox choices are likely to include manual, automatic, and iMT units, depending on the variant.

    Market positioning

    The new-generation model will continue to rival SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, and Maruti Grand Vitara. Despite the extensive changes, pricing is not expected to rise significantly, with the range estimated to start around Rs. 12 lakh, ex-showroom. Variant details, final specifications, and booking timelines will be revealed at the global debut.

    The new Kia Seltos is shaping up to be one of the brand’s most important launches for 2026. It brings a full model change with more design maturity, more features, and the prospect of hybrid efficiency for Indian buyers.

