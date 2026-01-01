CarWale
    New Kia Seltos Prices in India to be Announced Tomorrow

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Kia Seltos Prices in India to be Announced Tomorrow
    • Pre-bookings open for Rs. 25,000
    • Available across 10 variants, 12 colours, three engines, and five transmissions

    Kia pulled the covers off the new Seltos in India on 10 December. Bookings of this updated Hyundai Creta and Maruti Victoris rival commenced shortly after, for Rs. 25,000. Now, the brand is all set to announce its prices.

    Exterior Right Side View

    Changes to the exterior design of the 2026 Seltos include new front and rear bumpers, fresh grille, new LED lighting at both ends, new alloy wheels with lime green brake callipers, gloss black inserts all around, and flush-fitting door handles.

    Inside, the new Kia Seltos boasts a range of features, including a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, powered tailgate, new three-spoke steering wheel, ambient lighting, reclining second row seats, dual-zone climate control, six airbags, 360-degree camera, side parking sensors, OTA updates, ventilated front seats, and more.

    Exterior Rear View

    The powertrain setup in the reworked Kia Seltos has been carried over from its predecessor. These include a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor with six-speed manual and IVT units, 1.5-litre diesel mill with six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with six-speed iMT and seven-speed DCT units. We have driven the new Seltos, and our review is now live on the website.

    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
