CarWale
    AD

    New Kia Seltos Launched in India at Rs. 10.99 lakh

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    62,734 Views
    New Kia Seltos Launched in India at Rs. 10.99 lakh
    • Prices range from Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 19.99 lakh
    • Bookings underway for Rs. 21,000

    Kia India has announced prices for the new Seltos, with the updated SUV now starting at Rs. 10.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The new Seltos is offered with a wide spread of trims, engine options, and transmissions, positioning it against rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder, and the MG Astor.

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    The second-generation Kia Seltos is larger than before and is underpinned by Kia’s global K3 platform. It measures 4,460mm in length, 1,830mm in width, and has a wheelbase of 2,690mm. Visually, the SUV adopts Kia’s new design language with a wide dark chrome grille, automatic flush-fitting door handles, dynamic welcome lighting, and split LED DRLs. It rides on up to 18-inch alloy wheels and is be offered in 10 monotone colour options, including the new Morning Haze and Magma Red shades.

    Interior Dashboard

    Inside, the new Seltos gets a major upgrade in terms of technology and comfort. The highlight is the 30-inch panoramic display panel, paired with a Bose eight-speaker sound system. Features such as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Proximity Unlock, a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory and relaxation functions, ventilated front seats, and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof are also part of the package.

    On the safety front, the new Seltos comes with a 24-feature standard safety package, including six airbags, ABS, and hill-start assist. It is also equipped with Level 2 ADAS with 21 autonomous functions.

    Powering the SUV are three engine options – a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. These are paired with multiple transmission choices, including six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, IVT, seven-speed DCT, and six-speed automatic gearboxes. The Seltos is available in four core trims – HTE, HTK, HTX, and GTX, along with optional packages.

    Engine & Transmission Options

    HTE

    HTE (O)

    HTK

    HTK (O)

    HTX

    HTK (A)

    GTX / X Line

    GTX (A) / X Line (A)

    1.5 Petrol Manual

    Rs. 10.99 lakh

    Rs. 12.09 lakh

    Rs. 13.09 lakh

    Rs. 14.19 lakh

    Rs. 15.59 lakh

    Rs. 16.69 lakh

    -

    -

    1.5 Petrol CVT

    -

    Rs. 13.39 lakh

    Rs. 14.39 lakh

    Rs. 15.49 lakh

    Rs. 16.89 lakh

    Rs. 17.99 lakh

    Rs. 18.39 lakh

    Rs. 19.49 lakh

    1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT

    -

    Rs. 12.89 lakh

    Rs. 13.89 lakh

    Rs. 14.99 lakh

    --

    -

    -

    1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT

    -

    -

    -

    Rs. 16.29 lakh

    Rs. 17.69 lakh

    Rs. 18.79 lakh

    Rs. 19.19 lakh

    Rs. 19.99 lakh

    1.5 Diesel Manual

    Rs. 12.59 lakh

    Rs. 13.69 lakh

    Rs. 14.69 lakh

    Rs. 15.79 lakh

    Rs. 17.19 lakh

    Rs. 18.29 lakh

    -

    -

    1.5 Diesel Automatic

    -

    Rs. 14.99 lakh

    Rs. 15.99 lakh

    Rs. 17.09 lakh

    Rs. 18.49 lakh

    Rs. 19.59 lakh

    Rs. 19.79 lakh

    Rs. 19.99 lakh

    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Mahindra XUV 7XO Dealer Dispatch Unit Spied
     Next 
    Maruti Dzire is Automaker's Highest-selling Car in CY25

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    5th Jan
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.28 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    13th Jan
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Rs. 13.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    6th Jan
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    5th Jan
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    2nd Jan
    MG Hector Plus
    MG Hector Plus
    Rs. 17.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mini Cooper S Convertible
    Mini Cooper S Convertible
    Rs. 58.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XEV 9S
    Mahindra XEV 9S
    Rs. 19.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Launching Soon
    Jan 2026
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 15.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
    Launching Soon
    Jan 2026
    Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Jan 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Gravite
    Launching Soon
    Jan 2026
    Nissan Gravite

    Rs. 6.00 - 9.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Jan 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Jan 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Renault New Duster
    Renault New Duster

    Rs. 12.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th Jan 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Feb 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast Limo Green
    Vinfast Limo Green

    Rs. 19.90 - 23.90 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    2nd Jan
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Seltos Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.08 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.61 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.80 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.08 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.71 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.29 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.65 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.78 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.48 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • New Kia Seltos Launched in India at Rs. 10.99 lakh