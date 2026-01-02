New Kia Seltos Launched in India at Rs. 10.99 lakh

Prices range from Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 19.99 lakh

Bookings underway for Rs. 21,000

Kia India has announced prices for the new Seltos, with the updated SUV now starting at Rs. 10.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The new Seltos is offered with a wide spread of trims, engine options, and transmissions, positioning it against rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder, and the MG Astor.

The second-generation Kia Seltos is larger than before and is underpinned by Kia’s global K3 platform. It measures 4,460mm in length, 1,830mm in width, and has a wheelbase of 2,690mm. Visually, the SUV adopts Kia’s new design language with a wide dark chrome grille, automatic flush-fitting door handles, dynamic welcome lighting, and split LED DRLs. It rides on up to 18-inch alloy wheels and is be offered in 10 monotone colour options, including the new Morning Haze and Magma Red shades.

Inside, the new Seltos gets a major upgrade in terms of technology and comfort. The highlight is the 30-inch panoramic display panel, paired with a Bose eight-speaker sound system. Features such as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Proximity Unlock, a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory and relaxation functions, ventilated front seats, and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof are also part of the package.

On the safety front, the new Seltos comes with a 24-feature standard safety package, including six airbags, ABS, and hill-start assist. It is also equipped with Level 2 ADAS with 21 autonomous functions.

Powering the SUV are three engine options – a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. These are paired with multiple transmission choices, including six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, IVT, seven-speed DCT, and six-speed automatic gearboxes. The Seltos is available in four core trims – HTE, HTK, HTX, and GTX, along with optional packages.