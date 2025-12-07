CarWale
    New Kia Seltos Fresh Teaser Reveals Key Design Details

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • Global unveil in India on 10 December
    • Will get a completely new exterior design

    Kia has released the second teaser for the new-gen Seltos ahead of its debut that is scheduled to take place in India on 10 December. The mid-size SUV from the Korean automobile brand will receive a host of revisions inside and out.

    Kia New Seltos Headlight

    As seen in the new images, the 2026 Kia New Seltos has been teased in the X-Line variant, with the matte black paint being the key giveaway. Other notable elements include a fresh set of connected LED tail lights, new LED DRLs, LED fog lights, new rear bumper with pentagon-shaped inserts on either side, new integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, gloss black wheel arch cladding, and a shark-fin antenna.

    Kia New Seltos Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    Elsewhere, we expect the Kia New Seltos to feature a fresh alloy wheel design, new ORVMs, revised C-pillar, new dashboard and centre console, larger screens, 65W Type-C charging ports, and a heavily reworked interior theme.

    Kia New Seltos Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    Under the hood, the upcoming iteration of the Kia Seltos is expected to soldier on with the same 1.5-litre NA petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel engines. Also up for offer could be hybrid derivative, although details remain unconfirmed at the moment. Once launched, the new Seltos will rival the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Victoris, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Tata Sierra.

    Kia New Seltos Image
    Kia New Seltos
    Rs. 12.00 - 21.00 Lakh
