New Kia EV6 to be launched in India tomorrow

- Kia EV6 to be available in 12 cities

- Deliveries of the model will begin in September

Kia is all set to launch the new EV6 electric vehicle in India tomorrow. The company has already commenced bookings of the model for an amount of Rs 50,000, with deliveries set to begin in September, details of which can be read here.

Propelling the new Kia EV6 will be a 77.4kWh battery pack available in two states of tune. The entry-level GT Line variant will be an RWD unit producing 225bhp and 350Nm of torque, while the top-spec GT Line AWD will produce 345bhp and 605Nm of torque. The model will be available in 12 cities, and to see the entire list, click here.

The 2022 Kia EV6 will be available in two variants including GT Line and GT Line AWD. Customers will be able to choose from five colours including Moonscape, Snow White Pearl, Runway Red, Aurora Black Pearl, and Yacht Blue. We have driven the Kia EV6 and you can read our review here.

Feature highlights of the upcoming Kia EV6 will include all LED lighting, flush-fitting door handles, 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a glossy-black insert for the rear bumper, an LED light bar running the length of the boot lid, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charger, electric parking brake with auto-hold function, dual-zone climate control, powered tail-gate, ADAS, and a 12.3-inch curved touchscreen infotainment system. To know more about the Kia EV6, click here.