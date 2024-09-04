New Kia Carnival unofficial bookings open

Reservation amount set at Rs. 1 lakh

Prices to be announced on 3 October, 2024

Kia India is all set to bring two new models, the Carnival and the EV9, to Indian shores in the coming month. While the latter will be the flagship all-electric three-row SUV, the former is a generational update to the MPV, which was previously on sale here in India. Now, ahead of the official release, a few authorised dealerships have started accepting orders for the Carnival MPV.

Customers can put down their name for the Carnival by paying a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh. The Korean automaker's new people mover will likely be offered in a single top-spec version with multiple colour options. The new Carnival finished in white was recently seen at the Delhi Airport, hinting towards its near release. Notably, it will be imported and sold here as a CBU, which will likely add to the price of the MPV. We expect the updated Carnival to cost roughly around Rs. 45 lakh to Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powering the new Kia Carnival will be the same 2.2-litre diesel engine coupled with an eight-speed automatic gearbox option. This motor is capable of generating 191bhp and 441Nm of peak torque. The Carnival will not have any direct rival in the price range it will be launched in, however, the top-end version of the Toyota Innova Hycross can be considered a rival to the Kia Carnival. Meanwhile, with its features, dimension, and body style, Kia’s MPV is a true rival to the Toyota Vellfire, which retails north of Rs. 1 crore.