    New Kia Carnival deliveries begin in India

    Earlier this month, Kia India introduced the second-generation Carnival in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 63.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Launched alongside the EV9 flagship electric offering, the automaker has now commenced deliveries of its premium MPV.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Notably, the first unit of the 2024 Kia Carnival was delivered to cricketer Suresh Raina. The fully loaded Limousine Plus variant boasts features including a dual sunroof, Level 2 ADAS suite, three-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, and powered doors for the second row.

    Exterior Left Rear Three Quarter

    On the design front, the new-gen Kia Carnival is equipped with all-LED lighting, new front and rear bumpers, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, contrasting skid plates, and an LED light bar at the rear.

    Interior Second Row Seats

    Under the hood, the Carnival houses a 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The power output is rated at 190bhp and 441Nm, with a claimed mileage of 14.85kmpl. We have driven the Carnival and our review is live on the website.

    Kia Carnival
    Rs. 63.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Kia Carnival Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 77.37 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 79.10 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 75.62 Lakh
    PuneRs. 77.37 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 79.09 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 71.42 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 80.38 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 73.98 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 72.63 Lakh

