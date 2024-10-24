New Kia Carnival deliveries begin in India

Launched in India earlier this month

Available in a single fully loaded variant

Earlier this month, Kia India introduced the second-generation Carnival in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 63.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Launched alongside the EV9 flagship electric offering, the automaker has now commenced deliveries of its premium MPV.

Notably, the first unit of the 2024 Kia Carnival was delivered to cricketer Suresh Raina. The fully loaded Limousine Plus variant boasts features including a dual sunroof, Level 2 ADAS suite, three-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, and powered doors for the second row.

On the design front, the new-gen Kia Carnival is equipped with all-LED lighting, new front and rear bumpers, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, contrasting skid plates, and an LED light bar at the rear.

Under the hood, the Carnival houses a 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The power output is rated at 190bhp and 441Nm, with a claimed mileage of 14.85kmpl. We have driven the Carnival and our review is live on the website.