New Kia Carens bookings open ahead of launch

- The Kia Carens can be booked for an amount of Rs 25,000

- The model will be launched in India in the coming months

Kia India has officially begun accepting bookings for the Carens MPV for an amount of Rs 25,000. The three-row MPV made its global debut in December last year ahead of its launch in the country that will take place in the coming months.

The new Kia Carens will be available in six-seat and seven-seat layouts with seven colour options including Imperial Blue, Moss Brown, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, and Glacier White Pearl. The model will be offered in five variants such as Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus, the variant-wise features of which can be read here.

Powertrain options on the 2022 Kia Carens will include a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine producing 112hp and 144Nm of torque, paired only to a six-speed manual transmission. The 1.5-litre diesel engine, which produces 112bhp and 250Nm of torque, will be mated to six-speed manual and automatic units. Also on offer will be a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine with a six-speed manual unit or a seven-speed DCT unit, producing a power output of 136bhp and 242Nm of torque. To read our first look review of the Carens, click here.

On the outside, the upcoming Kia Carens features split LED headlamps, LED fog lights, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lights, and silver roof rails. Inside, the model will come equipped with an electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a fully-digital instrument console, wireless charging with cooling function, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, drive modes, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

In terms of safety features, the new Kia Carens will receive six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, all four disc brakes, ESC, VSM, HAC, DBC, and TPMS. The model will rival the Maruti Suzuki XL6, Hyundai Alcazar, and the Mahindra Marazzo in India. The Carens is expected to be priced between Rs 15-18 lakh (ex-showroom).