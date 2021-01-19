New Jeep Compass facelift variant-wise features leaked ahead of launch

- 2021 Jeep Compass likely to be offered in five trims and seven colours

- Powertrain options will include a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 2.0-litre diesel mill

Jeep India unveiled the updated Compass earlier this month, ahead of its launch that will take place on 27 January, 2021. The variant-wise feature list of the model has now been leaked on the web, revealing crucial details.

As seen in the leaked image, the 2021 Jeep Compass will be offered in five trims known as Sport, Longitude, Limited, Limited (O), and S. The model will reportedly be available in seven colours that include Exotic Red, Magnesio Grey, Minimal Gray, Bright White, Brilliant Black, Galaxy Blue, and Techno Green.

The Sport trim of the Jeep Compass facelift will come equipped with dual airbags, rear parking camera, 8.4-inch uConnect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four speakers, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED reflector headlamps, black fabric seats, auto start-stop function, electric parking brake, shark-fin antenna, electrically adjustable ORVMs, ABS with EBD, all four disc brakes, roll-over mitigation, 3.5-inch MID, traction control, hill start assist, rear wiper and defogger, and a manual AC. The Longitude trim will get additional features such as push-button start-stop, roof rails, Ski Grey interiors, seven-inch TFT instrument console, six speakers, LED fog lights, and electrically foldable ORVMs.

The Limited trim of the new Jeep Compass facelift receives a dual-tone paintjob, 12-way electrically adjustable driver seat with memory function, automatic headlamps, electrochromic mirror, rain-sensing wipers, six airbags, leather seats, 18-inch alloy wheels, auto-folding ORVMs, LED tail lights, front skid plate, hill descent (4x4 variant only), and auto hold function (AT variant only). In addition to the features offered on the Limited trim, the Limited (O) trim of the model features a panoramic sunroof, powered tail-gate, and a 10.1-inch uConnect touchscreen infotainment system.

The S trim of the upcoming Jeep Compass facelift will include features such as a TPMS, Alpine-sourced nine-speaker music system, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, black leather upholstery, wireless charging, 10.25-inch MID cluster, ambient lighting, electrically adjustable co-passenger seat, as well as LED projector headlamps.

Engine options on the updated Jeep Compass remain unchanged. The model will be offered with a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. A six-speed manual unit will be standard with both the variants while a seven-speed DCT unit and a nine-speed torque converter automatic unit will be offered with the petrol and diesel versions respectively.

Image Source