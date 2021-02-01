New Jeep Compass facelift arrives at dealerships

- The 2021 Jeep Compass is offered in four trims

- The model is available with a 1.4-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine

Jeep India launched the updated Compass in the country last month, with prices starting at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi and Mumbai). The facelifted model has now begun arriving at dealerships across the country.

The 2021 Jeep Compass is offered in 11 colours across four trims, the variant-wise details of which are available here. Feature highlights of the model include a redesigned fascia, LED headlamps, LED fog lights, silver skid plates, dual-tone alloy wheels, and LED tail lights.

The interiors of the new Jeep Compass come equipped with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 10.2-inch fully-digital instrument console, ventilated front seats, eight-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory function, 360-degree camera, cruise control, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, powered tail-gate, TPMS, and ambient lighting.

Under the hood, the Jeep Compass facelift continues to be offered with the 1.4-litre petrol engine and the 2.0-litre diesel engine. A six-speed manual unit is standard while a seven-speed DCT unit and a nine-speed torque converter unit are offered as an option on the petrol and diesel variants respectively. Also on offer is a 4x4 system and drive modes.

