    New Jeep Compass facelift arrives at dealerships

    New Jeep Compass facelift arrives at dealerships

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Jeep Compass facelift arrives at dealerships

    - The 2021 Jeep Compass is offered in four trims

    - The model is available with a 1.4-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine

    Jeep India launched the updated Compass in the country last month, with prices starting at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi and Mumbai). The facelifted model has now begun arriving at dealerships across the country.

    Jeep Compass Right Front Three Quarter

    The 2021 Jeep Compass is offered in 11 colours across four trims, the variant-wise details of which are available here. Feature highlights of the model include a redesigned fascia, LED headlamps, LED fog lights, silver skid plates, dual-tone alloy wheels, and LED tail lights.

    The interiors of the new Jeep Compass come equipped with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 10.2-inch fully-digital instrument console, ventilated front seats, eight-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory function, 360-degree camera, cruise control, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, powered tail-gate, TPMS, and ambient lighting.

    Jeep Compass Dashboard

    Under the hood, the Jeep Compass facelift continues to be offered with the 1.4-litre petrol engine and the 2.0-litre diesel engine. A six-speed manual unit is standard while a seven-speed DCT unit and a nine-speed torque converter unit are offered as an option on the petrol and diesel variants respectively. Also on offer is a 4x4 system and drive modes.

    Jeep Compass Image
    Jeep Compass
    ₹ 17.02 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Jeep Compass Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 20.05 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 21.21 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 19.75 Lakh
    Pune₹ 20.05 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 20.39 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 18.90 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 20.56 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 18.94 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 18.90 Lakh
    Jeep Compass

    Jeep Compass

    ₹ 17.02 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    All Jeep-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 18.00 - 23.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - February 2021 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars