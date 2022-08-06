New Jeep Compass 5th anniversary edition teased; launch likely soon

- Jeep Compass 5th anniversary edition will be sold in limited numbers

- The new variant could receive minor exterior and interior revisions

Jeep India has teased a new variant under the Compass range, known as the 5th anniversary edition. As the same suggests, the upcoming variant of the SUV will celebrate five years of the model’s sale in the Indian market.

Based on the teaser, we understand that the Jeep Compass fifth anniversary edition will get the new ‘5th anniversary’ badging and will be available in limited numbers at launch. Details regarding the changes or updates compared to the regular variants remain unknown at the moment.

We expect the 2022 Jeep Compass 5th anniversary edition to come with minor updates to the exterior design and a few revisions to the interior theme. Under the hood, the model will be powered by the same 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine and 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with manual and automatic transmissions.