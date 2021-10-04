New Jaguar F-Pace SVR launched in India at Rs 1.51 crore

- Powered by the 5.0-litre supercharged V8

- Gets SVR-specific interior highlights

While it was not long that JaguarLand Rover India landed the latest iteration of the F-Pace SUV in India, the carmaker has yet again tickled the enthusiasts with a new offering. This time around it is the performance SVR version of the handsome looking F-Pace. The bookings for the SVR spec commenced back in June 2021, the F-Pace SVR has now been launched in the country with a price tag of Rs 1.51 crore (ex-showroom).

The F-Pace SVR is plonked with the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 that churns out a prodigious 543bhp and 700Nm of peak torque. The nimble cat leaps to 100kmph from a standstill in four seconds and races to 286kmph. Fitted as standard is Jaguar’s all-wheel drive.

In the looks department, Jaguar has not fiddled with the exterior design and the SVR continues with the sporty-looking double-J DRLs and slim LED head lamps. What’s new are the reworked bumpers with bigger air intakes and the ‘SVR’ badge on the grille.

The changes on the inside include SVR highlights such as a split-rim steering wheel, sporty centre console, a new drive selector, a 3D 360-degree camera, and over-the-air updates. Other highlights include a centrally-stacked 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Pivi Pro update and an air purifier.

The Jaguar F-Pace SVR in the luxury cum performance SUV category rivals against the likes of the Audi RS Q8, Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe, and the BMW X5M.