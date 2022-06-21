CarWale
    New India-spec Hyundai Tucson to be unveiled on 13 July, 2022

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New India-spec Hyundai Tucson to be unveiled on 13 July, 2022

    - The 202 Hyundai Tucson has been already spotted testing in India

    - We expect bookings of the model to open in the coming weeks

    Last week, Hyundai India launched the Venue facelift in the country, with prices starting at Rs 7.53 lakh. The updated sub-four metre SUV is offered in five variants across seven colours, details of which are available here. The carmaker has now officially confirmed the debut of the new Tucson in India.

    Hyundai New Tucson Right Front Three Quarter

    According to Hyundai India, the new-gen Tucson will be unveiled in India on 13 July, with a launch and price announcement likely to take place shortly after. We expect bookings of the fourth-gen model of the SUV to begin in the coming weeks. Upon launch, the 2022 Tucson will rival the Volkswagen Tiguan, Jeep Compass, and the Citroen C5 Aircross.

    Hyundai New Tucson Left Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the new Hyundai Tucson is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines as the outgoing model. Transmission options including a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit are likely to be carried over as well.

    Hyundai New Tucson Dashboard

    Feature highlights of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson include a new grille with integrated LED DRLs on either side, triangular-shaped headlamps, new 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a toothy design for the two-piece LED tail lights, squared wheel arches, Hyundai logo on the rear windshield, a four-spoke steering wheel, two touchscreen units on the centre console (one unit each for the touchscreen system and AC controls), a fully-digital instrument cluster, switchgear that replaces the gear lever, and an electric parking brake.

    Hyundai New Tucson Image
    Hyundai New Tucson
    ₹ 23.00 - 28.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
