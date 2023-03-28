CarWale
    New Hyundai Verna review to go live on 30 March

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Hyundai Verna review to go live on 30 March

    - 2023 Hyundai Verna prices in India start at Rs. 10.90 lakh

    - Available in four variants across two powertrains

    Earlier this month, Hyundai launched the all-new Verna in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings of the sedan commenced in February for Rs 25,000.

    We have driven the new Verna and our review is scheduled to go live at 11am on 30 March (Thursday). The updated sedan is offered in four variants: EX, S, SX, and SX(O). Customers can choose from a range of nine colours, including seven mono tone and two dual-tone options.

    Propelling the MY23 Hyundai Verna is a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual unit or a seven-speed DCT unit that generates an output of 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. The company also offers the model with a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor producing 113bhp and 144Nm of torque. This engine is mated with a six-speed manual unit or an IVT unit.

    In the features division, the Hyundai Verna comes equipped with all-LED lighting, new 16-inch alloy wheels, LED light bars at the front and rear, Verna lettering on the boot lid, a faux skid plate, an electric sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, a fully digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and ADAS.

    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
