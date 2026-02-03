New Hyundai Verna Facelift Spied in Korea

Subtle interior updates and feature additions likely

Likely to remain mechanically unchanged

The Hyundai Verna facelift has been spied testing in South Korea, signalling a mid-cycle update for the sedan. The test mule was seen with heavy camouflage on key sections. Although several changes are still evident, they point towards a design refresh rather than a full generational overhaul.

At the front, the camouflage covers the bumper and grille areas, suggesting a revised fascia. The overall silhouette remains unchanged, but the bumper appears to feature reworked air intakes and detailing. The split-headlamp layout seems to have been retained, though the LED signature could receive minor updates. The alloy wheel design also looks new, adding a slightly sportier touch to the profile.

Around the rear, the boot lid and the bumper are wrapped extensively, hinting at a redesign and tweaked tail-lamp internals. While the connected tail-lamp layout appears to continue, lighting elements underneath the camouflage are expected to be sharper, in line with Hyundai’s latest global design language.

Spy images from the cabin reveal acovered dashboard, indicating possible changes to trim materials or the layout. The seats and door pads appear familiar, but the facelift could bring additional features, updated upholstery options, and enhancements to the infotainment and safety tech list.

Mechanically, the Verna facelift is expected to continue with the existing petrol engine options, including the turbo-petrol unit, paired with manual and automatic transmissions. No major powertrain changes are anticipated.

The updated Verna is likely to debut first in Hyundai’s home market, before making its way to India at a later stage. Once launched, it will continue to rival the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and the Volkswagen Virtus in the highly competitive mid-size sedan segment.