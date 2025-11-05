New Hyundai Venue: Variant-wise Features and Prices Explained

Hyundai has launched the new Venue in India with refreshed styling, upgraded interiors, and equipment updates. Highlights include a dual-screen layout with two 12.3-inch displays on the top-spec variants, Level 2 ADAS, and an automatic gearbox for the diesel version. The Venue continues with three powertrain options – 1.2-litre NA, 1.0-litre turbo, and 1.5-litre diesel, paired with manual, automatic, and DCT choices, depending on the variant.

Prices for the petrol variants range from Rs. 7.89-14.56 lakh, while the diesel lineup ranges between Rs. 9.69-15.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The 1.2L petrol remains the entry-level choice for city users, 1.0L turbo adds performance and DCT convenience for enthusiasts, while the 1.5L diesel continues to target high-mileage and highway-focused customers.

Variant Powertrain Transmission Price

HX2 1.2 Petrol MT Rs. 7,89,900 HX4 1.2 Petrol MT Rs. 8,79,900 HX5 1.2 Petrol MT Rs. 9,14,900 HX6 1.2 Petrol MT Rs. 10,42,900 HX6T 1.2 Petrol MT Rs. 10,70,400 HX7 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT Rs. 9,74,400 HX7 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Rs. 10,66,900 HX8 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Rs. 12,84,700 HX10 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Rs. 14,56,200 HX2 Diesel 1.5 Diesel MT Rs. 9,69,900 HX6 Diesel 1.5 Diesel MT Rs. 10,63,900 HX7 Diesel 1.5 Diesel MT Rs. 12,51,500 HX10 Diesel 1.5 Diesel AT Rs. 15,51,100

The new Venue range starts with the HX2 variant, priced at Rs. 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Even in its base variant, it gets LED DRLs, projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, dual airbags (with side and curtain airbags as standard across all variants), ESC, hill-start assist, rear AC vents, 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a day-night IRVM. The HX4 variant adds features such as a rear defogger, TPMS, and ORVM-mounted turn indicators. The cabin theme also shifts to a more premium dual-tone finish in this trim.

Moving to the HX5 variant, this adds a height-adjustable driver seat, rear parcel tray, steering-mounted controls, and a rear parking camera, making it a more user-friendly configuration for everyday use. The HX6 variant marks a noticeable equipment jump. It gets LED headlamps, horizon-style LED positioning lamps, fully automatic climate control, smart key with push-button start, wireless phone charging, and auto-folding ORVMs, significantly raising the perceived cabin feel.

The HX6T builds on this by adding an electric sunroof. The HX7 further upgrades the practicality and comfort level, with additions like 60:40 split folding rear seats, rear sunshade, rear centre armrest, rear wiper and washer, and paddle shifters for the DCT versions. The HX8 variant introduces premium elements such as front ventilated seats, ambient lighting, electric four-way adjustable driver seat, and dual-tone leatherette upholstery.

The HX10 variant sits at the top, and brings in Level 2 ADAS. This variant also gets the new dual 12.3-inch curved display setup, Bose eight-speaker premium sound system, electrochromic IRVM, and additional parking sensors around the vehicle. This variant is available with both turbo-petrol DCT and diesel automatic options, priced up to Rs. 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom) for the fully loaded diesel AT configuration.