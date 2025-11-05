CarWale
    New Hyundai Venue: Variant-wise Features and Prices Explained

    Hyundai has launched the new Venue in India with refreshed styling, upgraded interiors, and equipment updates. Highlights include a dual-screen layout with two 12.3-inch displays on the top-spec variants, Level 2 ADAS, and an automatic gearbox for the diesel version. The Venue continues with three powertrain options – 1.2-litre NA, 1.0-litre turbo, and 1.5-litre diesel, paired with manual, automatic, and DCT choices, depending on the variant.

    Prices for the petrol variants range from Rs. 7.89-14.56 lakh, while the diesel lineup ranges between Rs. 9.69-15.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The 1.2L petrol remains the entry-level choice for city users, 1.0L turbo adds performance and DCT convenience for enthusiasts, while the 1.5L diesel continues to target high-mileage and highway-focused customers.

    Variant

    Powertrain

    Transmission

    Price

    HX2

    1.2 Petrol

    MT

    Rs. 7,89,900

    HX4

    1.2 Petrol

    MT

    Rs. 8,79,900

    HX5

    1.2 Petrol

    MT

    Rs. 9,14,900

    HX6

    1.2 Petrol

    MT

    Rs. 10,42,900

    HX6T

    1.2 Petrol

    MT

    Rs. 10,70,400

    HX7

    1.0 Turbo Petrol

    MT

    Rs. 9,74,400

    HX7

    1.0 Turbo Petrol

    DCT

    Rs. 10,66,900

    HX8

    1.0 Turbo Petrol

    DCT

    Rs. 12,84,700

    HX10

    1.0 Turbo Petrol

    DCT

    Rs. 14,56,200

    HX2 Diesel

    1.5 Diesel

    MT

    Rs. 9,69,900

    HX6 Diesel

    1.5 Diesel

    MT

    Rs. 10,63,900

    HX7 Diesel

    1.5 Diesel

    MT

    Rs. 12,51,500

    HX10 Diesel

    1.5 Diesel

    AT

    Rs. 15,51,100

    The new Venue range starts with the HX2 variant, priced at Rs. 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Even in its base variant, it gets LED DRLs, projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, dual airbags (with side and curtain airbags as standard across all variants), ESC, hill-start assist, rear AC vents, 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a day-night IRVM. The HX4 variant adds features such as a rear defogger, TPMS, and ORVM-mounted turn indicators. The cabin theme also shifts to a more premium dual-tone finish in this trim.

    Moving to the HX5 variant, this adds a height-adjustable driver seat, rear parcel tray, steering-mounted controls, and a rear parking camera, making it a more user-friendly configuration for everyday use. The HX6 variant marks a noticeable equipment jump. It gets LED headlamps, horizon-style LED positioning lamps, fully automatic climate control, smart key with push-button start, wireless phone charging, and auto-folding ORVMs, significantly raising the perceived cabin feel.

    The HX6T builds on this by adding an electric sunroof. The HX7 further upgrades the practicality and comfort level, with additions like 60:40 split folding rear seats, rear sunshade, rear centre armrest, rear wiper and washer, and paddle shifters for the DCT versions. The HX8 variant introduces premium elements such as front ventilated seats, ambient lighting, electric four-way adjustable driver seat, and dual-tone leatherette upholstery.

    The HX10 variant sits at the top, and brings in Level 2 ADAS. This variant also gets the new dual 12.3-inch curved display setup, Bose eight-speaker premium sound system, electrochromic IRVM, and additional parking sensors around the vehicle. This variant is available with both turbo-petrol DCT and diesel automatic options, priced up to Rs. 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom) for the fully loaded diesel AT configuration.

