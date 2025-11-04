New Hyundai Venue Launched in India: Prices Start at Rs. 7.90 Lakh

Available in eight colours and eight variants

Offered across three engine options

After multiple teasers and drip feeding us details over the past few weeks, Hyundai India has finally launched the new-gen Venue, with prices starting at Rs. 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available across eight variants and eight colours, and customers can also choose from three powertrain options.

On the outside, the 2025 Hyundai Venue gets new front and rear bumpers, fresh LED headlamps, DRLs, tail lights, all-new grille, new 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and an LED light bar along with the Venue lettering on the tailgate. There are eight colours on offer, namely Hazel Blue, Mystic Sapphire, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Dragon Red, Abyss Black, Hazel Blue with an Abyss Black roof, and Atlas White with an Abyss Black roof.

The interior of the second-gen Venue comes equipped with dual 12.3-inch curved screens on the new dashboard, fresh design for the centre console, Level 2 ADAS, ventilated front seats, electric sunroof, new three-spoke steering wheel, OTA updates, drive and traction modes, six airbags, 360-degree camera, blind spot monitor, BlueLink connectivity, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There are eight variants to choose from, including HX2, HX4, HX5, HX6, HX6T, HX7, HX8, and HX10.

Hyundai continues to offer the same powertrains in the new Venue as the outgoing car, save for the addition of a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The 1.2-litre, 82bhp/114Nm NA petrol engine, is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox, while the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor (118bhp/172Nm) sends power to the front wheels via six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT units. Also up for offer is a 1.5-litre diesel mill, paired with six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes, tuned to generate 114bhp and 250Nm.

The new-gen Hyundai Venue rivals the Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Skoda Kylaq, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and the Mahindra XUV 3XO.