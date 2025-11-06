CarWale
    AD

    New Hyundai Venue HX2 Base Variant Reaches Local Dealers

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    42,756 Views
    New Hyundai Venue HX2 Base Variant Reaches Local Dealers
    • Prices start at Rs. 7.90 lakh
    • Review to go live next week

    Earlier this week, Hyundai announced the introductory prices of the new-gen Venue, starting at Rs. 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Previous details shared on the web showcased the top-spec variants reaching dealer facilities. Now, the entry-level HX2 variant has also arrived. We are driving the new Venue, and our review will go live at 11am on 11 November.

    Hyundai Venue Left Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the images here, the exterior of the new Hyundai Venue base variant features halogen projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail lights, 15-inch steel wheels with black wheel covers, body-coloured door handles and ORVMs, and Venue lettering on the tailgate.

    Hyundai Venue Right Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the 2025 Venue HX2 base variant comes equipped with dual integrated displays, new three-spoke steering wheel with steering-mounted controls, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, front and rear speakers, electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear AC vents, four Type-C charging ports, all four power windows, and an all-black fabric interior.

    Hyundai Venue Dashboard

    Under the hood, the entry-level offering in the new Venue range is available across all three engine options – 1.2-litre NA, 1.5-litre diesel, and 1.0-litre turbo petrol. The naturally aspirated motor gets a five-speed manual gearbox, while the other two motors are paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The model is available in a total of eight variants, and you can read about the variant-wise prices and features on our website.

    Image Source

    Hyundai Venue Image
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    Tata Sierra Red Colour Teased – Three-Screen Dashboard Confirmed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.28 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Victoris
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Porsche Cayenne EV
    Porsche Cayenne EV
    Rs. 1.76 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Nov
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    4th Nov
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    4th Nov
    Skoda Octavia RS
    Skoda Octavia RS
    Rs. 49.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Rs. 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero
    Mahindra Bolero
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maserati MCPura
    Maserati MCPura
    Rs. 5.12 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Sierra
    Launching Soon
    Nov 2025
    Tata Sierra

    Rs. 12.50 - 18.05 LakhEstimated Price

    25th Nov 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XEV 9S
    Launching Soon
    Nov 2025
    Mahindra XEV 9S

    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Nov 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mini Cooper S Convertible
    Mini Cooper S Convertible

    Rs. 45.00 - 48.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV700 Facelift
    Mahindra XUV700 Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Tayron
    Volkswagen Tayron

    Rs. 48.00 - 50.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift

    Rs. 36.37 - 46.36 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia New Seltos
    Kia New Seltos

    Rs. 12.00 - 21.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    4th Nov
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 5.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Venue Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    BangaloreRs. 9.50 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 8.98 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.27 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.49 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.75 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.43 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.17 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • New Hyundai Venue HX2 Base Variant Reaches Local Dealers