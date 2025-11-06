New Hyundai Venue HX2 Base Variant Reaches Local Dealers

Prices start at Rs. 7.90 lakh

Review to go live next week

Earlier this week, Hyundai announced the introductory prices of the new-gen Venue, starting at Rs. 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Previous details shared on the web showcased the top-spec variants reaching dealer facilities. Now, the entry-level HX2 variant has also arrived. We are driving the new Venue, and our review will go live at 11am on 11 November.

As seen in the images here, the exterior of the new Hyundai Venue base variant features halogen projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail lights, 15-inch steel wheels with black wheel covers, body-coloured door handles and ORVMs, and Venue lettering on the tailgate.

Inside, the 2025 Venue HX2 base variant comes equipped with dual integrated displays, new three-spoke steering wheel with steering-mounted controls, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, front and rear speakers, electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear AC vents, four Type-C charging ports, all four power windows, and an all-black fabric interior.

Under the hood, the entry-level offering in the new Venue range is available across all three engine options – 1.2-litre NA, 1.5-litre diesel, and 1.0-litre turbo petrol. The naturally aspirated motor gets a five-speed manual gearbox, while the other two motors are paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The model is available in a total of eight variants, and you can read about the variant-wise prices and features on our website.

