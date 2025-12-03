CarWale
    AD

    New Hyundai Venue Clocks over 32,000 Bookings

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    27,520 Views
    New Hyundai Venue Clocks over 32,000 Bookings

    The new Hyundai Venue has crossed the 32,000 booking milestone, reflecting strong demand for the updated compact SUV. Hyundai had opened bookings on 24 October, followed by the price announcement on 4 November, and the response since then has continued to gain momentum. In November 2025, Hyundai India reported total sales of 66,840 units, further highlighting the brand’s solid run in the market.

    Dashboard

    Prices for the refreshed Venue start at Rs. 7.90 lakh and go up to Rs. 15.69 lakh, ex-showroom. The update brings a significantly more modern and feature-rich package. Key additions include dual 12.3-inch curved displays, Level 2 ADAS, a Bose audio system, an auto-dimming IRVM, wireless charger, ambient lighting, and an electric sunroof.

    Under the hood, the Venue continues with three engine options. A 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. Both manual and automatic transmission choices are available depending on the variant.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    In the compact SUV space, the Venue competes with the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, and Tata Nexon.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Kia to Unveil New EV2 Electric SUV in January 2026
     Next 
    Maruti e Vitara confirmed with 543km ARAI range

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    25th Nov
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.28 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mahindra XEV 9S
    Mahindra XEV 9S
    Rs. 19.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    27th Nov
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    25th Nov
    Porsche Cayenne EV
    Porsche Cayenne EV
    Rs. 1.76 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Nov
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Octavia RS
    Skoda Octavia RS
    Rs. 49.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero
    Mahindra Bolero
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Rs. 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mini Cooper S Convertible
    Launching Soon
    Dec 2025
    Mini Cooper S Convertible

    Rs. 45.00 - 48.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia New Seltos
    Kia New Seltos

    Rs. 12.00 - 21.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Dec 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Hector Facelift
    MG Hector Facelift

    Rs. 14.20 - 22.50 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Dec 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Rs. 15.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Tayron
    Volkswagen Tayron

    Rs. 48.00 - 50.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift

    Rs. 36.37 - 46.36 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 5.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Venue Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    PuneRs. 9.27 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.49 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.43 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.17 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.99 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • New Hyundai Venue Clocks over 32,000 Bookings