New Hyundai Venue Clocks over 32,000 Bookings

The new Hyundai Venue has crossed the 32,000 booking milestone, reflecting strong demand for the updated compact SUV. Hyundai had opened bookings on 24 October, followed by the price announcement on 4 November, and the response since then has continued to gain momentum. In November 2025, Hyundai India reported total sales of 66,840 units, further highlighting the brand’s solid run in the market.

Prices for the refreshed Venue start at Rs. 7.90 lakh and go up to Rs. 15.69 lakh, ex-showroom. The update brings a significantly more modern and feature-rich package. Key additions include dual 12.3-inch curved displays, Level 2 ADAS, a Bose audio system, an auto-dimming IRVM, wireless charger, ambient lighting, and an electric sunroof.

Under the hood, the Venue continues with three engine options. A 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. Both manual and automatic transmission choices are available depending on the variant.

In the compact SUV space, the Venue competes with the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, and Tata Nexon.