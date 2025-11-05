New Hyundai Venue ARAI-certified Mileage Revealed

Venue diesel MT returns the highest mileage of 20.99kmpl

Turbo-petrol DCT delivers 20kmpl

Hyundai has officially announced the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figures for the newly launched Venue. The compact SUV continues to be offered with three engine options — a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel paired with multiple transmission choices.

The 1.2-litre petrol variant, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox, delivers a claimed mileage of 18.05kmpl. Moving to the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, it offers 18.74kmpl with the six-speed manual and 20kmpl with the seven-speed DCT.

The diesel variant remains the most fuel-efficient of the lot, returning 20.99kmpl with the six-speed manual transmission. However, the automatic diesel delivers a lower figure of 17.9kmpl.