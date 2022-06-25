New Hyundai Tucson – What we know so far

Hyundai India recently launched the 2022 Venue in the country. This time around, Hyundai is gearing up to unveil the new Tucson on 13 July, 2022. The premium SUV has also been listed on the Hyundai India website and its bookings are likely to commence soon. Ahead of its official debut, here’s what we know so far.

Exterior

The upcoming new Hyundai Tucson will get significant cosmetic upgrades over the current model. The fascia is highlighted by a new wide grille with integrated LED DRLs on either side. Moreover, the vehicle will get a redesigned bumper with bigger fog lamp housing. As for the sides, the vehicle will get blacked-out B and C-pillar and will ride on a set of 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear section is highlighted by toothy LED tail lights and an integrated Hyundai logo on the rear windshield. Additional feature highlights include a high-mounted stop light, silver skid plates, rear-bumper mounted reflectors, and a shark-fin antenna.

Interior

The new Tucson will get premium all-black upholstery to enhance the ownership experience. Further, the feature list will include a large 10.25-inch touchscreen display, a four-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, an electric parking brake, and a fully digital instrument cluster. In terms of features, the new vehicle will get multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, multi-drive modes, and more.

Engine

Under the hood, the new Hyundai Tucson will be powered by the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options from the outgoing model. This engine will be available in both manual and automatic transmission options.

Competition

Post launch, the new Hyundai Tucson will compete against the likes of the Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan, and the C5 Aircross.