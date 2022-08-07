New Hyundai Tucson prices to be announced soon

- To be available in Platinum and Signature trims

- Powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options

Post much wait, Hyundai will announce the prices for the new Tucson on 10 August. The new model was recently spotted at the dealership ahead of its official launch in the country. The new Tucson is created on the lines of Hyundai’s Global Design identity of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ and will be available in two trims – Platinum and Signature.

The upcoming Hyundai Tucson gets significant styling upgrades to distinguish it from its predecessor. The fascia is highlighted by a dark parametric grille with parametric hidden LED DRLs. Further, it gets LED MFR headlamps and a new skid plate. The side profile is accentuated by Z-shaped character lines, angular wheel arches, and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear section is highlighted by LED high-mount stop lamp, concealed rear wiper with a washer, connecting LED taillights, and a shark fin antenna.

The interior is fresh with a premium black and light grey dual-tone theme. The feature list includes heated front seats, a 10.25-inch floating infotainment unit, a digital instrument cluster, 64-colour ambient lighting, and Bose premium sound eight-speaker system. Additionally, the vehicle also offers reclining rear seats, a wireless smartphone charger, and a driver power seat with a memory function.

Mechanically, the new Hyundai Tucson will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 2.0-litre petrol engine generates 154bhp at 6,200rpm and 192Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, the 2.0-litre VGT diesel engine produces 184bhp at 4,000rpm and 416Nm of torque at 2,750rpm. The diesel engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.