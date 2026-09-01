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    New Hyundai Mid-size SUV Sheds Camouflage: New Details Surface

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    Dwij Bhandut
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    New Hyundai Mid-size SUV Sheds Camouflage: New Details Surface
    • Part of the 30-model launch plan by 2030
    • Sub-4m electric SUV with Level 2 ADAS also confirmed

    The Hyundai Bayon-based mid-size SUV has been spotted again, and this time around, it has shed some camouflage. With the same expected to launch in India soon, its larger sibling, the Creta, may move up a segment. The Bayon showed a few more details, like chunky wheel arch claddings, 360° camera, dedicated ADAS camera for lane keeping, bronze colour, and a silver accent near the air intake.

    Hyundai mid-size SUV Infotainment System

    A glimpse of the interior also showcases a logoless Hyundai steering, dual-screen display that is curved towards the driver, and a dashboard with a hint of chrome accents. The rest of the interior area is heavily wrapped, and it would be too early to speculate. This mid-size SUV will be positioned above the Venue and below the Creta. From what we know of the international-spec Bayon, wireless connectivity does not need a separate adapter, and the front row centre console also gets USB-A and -C ports.

    Hyundai mid-size SUV Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    Two mechanical configurations are currently known – 1.0-litre turbo with 6MT/7DCT that churns out 99bhp/172Nm, and a 1.2-litre NA with 78bhp/113Nm. However, the India-spec model may borrow the Creta’s setup, where the NA churns out 113bhp/144Nm, and the turbo delivers 158bhp/253Nm.

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    Hyundai mid-size SUV Image
    Hyundai mid-size SUV
    Rs. 12.00 - 18.00 Lakh
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