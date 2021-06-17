New Hyundai Creta SX Executive variant prices start at Rs 13.18 lakh

- The Hyundai Creta SX Executive variant is based on the SX variant

Last week, a leaked image revealed that Hyundai India would soon introduce a new variant for the Creta, known as SX Executive. The company has now revealed the prices for the new variant of the model, priced at Rs 13.18 lakh and Rs 14.18 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively.

While Hyundai has not updated the brochure of the Creta, previously leaked details revealed that the new SX Executive variant is based on the SX variant of the SUV. The model is offered with the 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine, with a six-speed manual gearbox as the sole transmission option.

Feature highlights of the Hyundai Creta SX Executive variant include a shark fin antenna, steering-mounted controls, a USB port, and a Bluetooth mic. The new variant loses out on a factory-fitted music system. We expect Hyundai to offer this feature as an accessory at the dealer level. Compared to the SX variant it is based on, the Creta SX Executive variant misses out on chrome door handles, driver rear view monitor, voice recognition, Arkamys sound system, and a burglar alarm.