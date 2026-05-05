CarWale
    AD

    New Hyundai Creta interior spied with Pleos Connect infotainment system

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Dwij Bhandut

    28,340 Views
    New Hyundai Creta interior spied with Pleos Connect infotainment system
    • Central multifunction tablet
    • Multi-link rear suspension confirmed

    A facelift for the Hyundai Creta (Kona in Korea) is in the works, and the updated mid-size SUV will get revised exterior bits. This time around, a newly surfaced set of spy images reveal the new central Pleos infotainment screen.

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Infotainment System

    The Pleos Connect infotainment system comes in as part of the carmaker's SDV (Software-Defined Vehicle) system. A touchscreen-based control system, thankfully, doesn't eliminate button controls.

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Headlight

    The steering wheel will get buttons for essential functions. Theoretically, this should reduce distractions induced from solely using touchscreen controls. This system will initially make its way in the Grandeur sedan in South Korea, as well as the Ioniq 3 in Europe. OTA updates and split screen are also supported in the Pleos-based tablet.

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Rear View

    Another notable change will be the implementation of a column-mounted gear/drive mode selector, also known as shift-by-wire, something that’s found in the Hyundai Creta Electric and the Kia Carens Clavis EV. The Creta will also get a multi-link rear suspension and 19-inch tyres. Top-spec variants are also likely to get AWD. These updates should also trickle down to the Kia Seltos, but after an interval, allowing the Creta to keep an upper hand in the market.

    Image source

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Image
    Hyundai Creta Facelift
    Rs. 11.00 - 21.50 Lakh
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Mahindra’s Thar Roxx-based Defence ATV Deserves a Road-legal Version
     Next 
    Citroen Hikes C3X Prices in India by Rs. 4,000

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW M440i
    BMW M440i
    Rs. 1.09 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    3rd May
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    Rs. 55.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    28th Apr
    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV
    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV
    Rs. 55.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    24th Apr
    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 8.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Apr
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Rs. 24.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus ES
    Lexus ES
    Rs. 89.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Sierra EV
    Unveiled On
    17 Jan '25
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th May 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda ZR-V
    Unveiling On
    22 May
    Honda ZR-V

    Rs. 40.00 - 50.00 LakhEstimated Price

    22nd May 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda New Superb
    Skoda New Superb

    Rs. 55.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Epiq
    Skoda Epiq

    Rs. 21.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th May 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda City Facelift
    Honda City Facelift

    Rs. 12.50 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    22nd May 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mini Countryman C
    Mini Countryman C

    Rs. 58.00 - 58.50 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki 2026 Brezza
    Maruti 2026 Brezza

    Rs. 8.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Slavia Facelift
    Skoda Slavia Facelift

    Rs. 12.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 5.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense
    youtube-icon
    Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense
    By CarWale Team30 May 2019
    753443 Views
    2699 Likes
    Hyundai Venue 2025 Review | What’s New & Is It Worth the Upgrade?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Venue 2025 Review | What’s New & Is It Worth the Upgrade?
    By CarWale Team13 Nov 2025
    48205 Views
    159 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • New Hyundai Creta interior spied with Pleos Connect infotainment system