New Hyundai Creta interior spied with Pleos Connect infotainment system

Central multifunction tablet

Multi-link rear suspension confirmed

A facelift for the Hyundai Creta (Kona in Korea) is in the works, and the updated mid-size SUV will get revised exterior bits. This time around, a newly surfaced set of spy images reveal the new central Pleos infotainment screen.

The Pleos Connect infotainment system comes in as part of the carmaker's SDV (Software-Defined Vehicle) system. A touchscreen-based control system, thankfully, doesn't eliminate button controls.

The steering wheel will get buttons for essential functions. Theoretically, this should reduce distractions induced from solely using touchscreen controls. This system will initially make its way in the Grandeur sedan in South Korea, as well as the Ioniq 3 in Europe. OTA updates and split screen are also supported in the Pleos-based tablet.

Another notable change will be the implementation of a column-mounted gear/drive mode selector, also known as shift-by-wire, something that’s found in the Hyundai Creta Electric and the Kia Carens Clavis EV. The Creta will also get a multi-link rear suspension and 19-inch tyres. Top-spec variants are also likely to get AWD. These updates should also trickle down to the Kia Seltos, but after an interval, allowing the Creta to keep an upper hand in the market.

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