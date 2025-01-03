New Hyundai Creta Electric unveiled: Now in pictures

Hyundai's first made-in-India EV

Based on the standard Creta SUV

The upcoming Hyundai Creta Electric has been revealed through official teasers. Once launched, this electric SUV will compete with the Tata Nexon.ev and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. Here is a picture gallery detailing all its specifications.

2025 Hyundai Creta Electric picture gallery

As confirmed from these new teasers, the overall design of the Creta Electric is similar to that of the ICE version. It gets a revised grille and rides on aero-optimised wheels.

Among other changes, Hyundai will offer the Creta Electric in eight monotone and five metallic colours with the option of dual-tone colour options.

The colour palette includes a signature Ocean Blue Metallic, Abyss Black Pearl, Atlas White, Fiery Red Pearl, Starry Night, and three matte colours such as Ocean Blue Matte, Titan Grey Matte, and Robust Emerald Matte.

Our sources also confirm that the Hyundai Creta Electric will be available in four variants — Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence.

Inside, it gets a new two-spoke steering wheel with a circular hub and a drive mode selector stalk mounted on the steering column. Besides, it will get ADAS and a 360-degree camera.

Other notable features include Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), digital Key with NFC for smartphone/smartwatch access, shift-by-wire (SBW) - Column type, and i-Pedal technology.

Powertrain

The Creta Electric will be Hyundai’s first made-in-India electric car powered by a front-mounted electric motor. The carmaker will offer two battery options — a 51.4kWh pack with a range of 473km and a 42kWh pack with a range of 390km. It supports fast AC charging with 10-100 per cent in four hours using an 11kW wall box charger. On the other hand, it also supports DC charging with 10 per cent to 80 per cent expected in 58 minutes.