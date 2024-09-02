New Hyundai Alcazar safety features revealed

Includes Level 2 ADAS

Launch on 9 September

Hyundai India’s three-row SUV, the Alcazar, will be launched in its facelifted avatar on 9 September 2024, along with its price announcement. The Creta-based model will come with new features, mostly focusing on the comfort of the second-row occupants. Additionally, Hyundai has improved the safety quotient of the Alcazar with this facelift.

The biggest update comes in the form of Level 2 ADAS, which includes adaptive cruise control, surround view monitor, blind spot view monitor, forward collision warning and avoidance assist, lane keep assist, driver attention warning, and more. Other safety features that are offered as standard include six airbags, hill start assist, ESP, all four disc brakes, TPMS, rain-sensing wipers, and an auto-dimming IRVM.

As for comfort-based features, the new Alcazar will get two digital screens, both measuring 10.25 inches in size, touch-sensitive climate control panel, dual-zone AC, connected car tech, eight-speaker Bose audio system, ventilated seats for the front and second row, panoramic sunroof, second-row wireless charger, magnetic pad, and more.

The new Hyundai Alcazar will retain the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and the 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine options paired with either a six-speed manual or a torque converter automatic gearbox.