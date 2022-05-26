CarWale
    New Honda City e:HEV hybrid deliveries begin in India

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Honda City e:HEV hybrid deliveries begin in India

    - The City hybrid was launched in India on 4 May, 2022

    - The model is priced at Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Honda Cars India launched the City e:HEV in the country earlier this month, with prices starting at Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker has now commenced deliveries for the Hybrid variant of its sedan.

    Honda City Hybrid eHEV Front View

    The Honda City e:HEV hybrid is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, Atkinson cycle petrol engine. Also on offer are two electric motors, and the combined power output of the car stands at 125bhp and 253Nm of torque. An eCVT unit is a standard affair. We have driven the City hybrid, and to read our review, click here.

    Feature highlights of the Honda City hybrid include all LED lighting, new logos with a blue border, new fog light housings, a boot spoiler, and a diffuser on the rear bumper. Inside, the model comes equipped with an ivory and black interior theme, six airbags, Honda Connect, and ADAS (also known as Honda Sensing technology).

    Honda City Hybrid eHEV Image
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV
    ₹ 19.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
