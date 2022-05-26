New Honda City e:HEV hybrid deliveries begin in India

- The City hybrid was launched in India on 4 May, 2022

- The model is priced at Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Honda Cars India launched the City e:HEV in the country earlier this month, with prices starting at Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker has now commenced deliveries for the Hybrid variant of its sedan.

The Honda City e:HEV hybrid is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, Atkinson cycle petrol engine. Also on offer are two electric motors, and the combined power output of the car stands at 125bhp and 253Nm of torque. An eCVT unit is a standard affair. We have driven the City hybrid, and to read our review, click here.

Feature highlights of the Honda City hybrid include all LED lighting, new logos with a blue border, new fog light housings, a boot spoiler, and a diffuser on the rear bumper. Inside, the model comes equipped with an ivory and black interior theme, six airbags, Honda Connect, and ADAS (also known as Honda Sensing technology).