New Honda Amaze Vs Maruti Dzire: Resurgence of the compact sedan?

Third-gen Honda Amaze launched at Rs. 7.99 lakh

Is the first compact sedan with Level 2 ADAS

SUVs may be eating up market share from other body styles at an incredible rate but that doesn’t mean you should overlook them. Among these, the most underrated today is the sedan. It has taken a bigger hit than hatchbacks but has weathered the storm to create its own identity. Among the competition, two of the major players have received generation changes and here is how the Maruti Dzire and the next-gen Honda Amaze stack up against each other.

Features and safety

In this fight, let us look at the top-spec models, that is, ZX CVT versus ZXi+ AMT, for the Amaze and the Dzire, respectively. Standard features across both models include a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless phone mirroring, connected car technology, climate control with rear AC vents, colour MID, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, rake adjustment for the steering, wireless charging, and LED headlamps.

Working in favour of the Dzire is the fact that its top-spec model gets an electrically operated sunroof and a 360-degree camera package. The Amaze’s hero feature is Level 2 ADAS as well as a lane watch camera.

In terms of safety, both cars have six airbags, ABS with EBD, TPMS, and ISOFIX child seat mounting points. The Dzire has a five-star BNCAP crash test rating, while this new-generation Amaze has not yet been tested for either a GNCAP or BNCAP crash test rating.

Engine and gearbox

Both cars are offered with 1.2-litre petrol engines and both are available with MT and AT options. The Amaze’s 1.2-litre petrol 88bhp/110Nm can be had with either a five-speed MT or a CVT. Claimed mileage stands at 18.65kmpl (MT) and 19.46kmpl (CVT). Honda has not announced a CNG option for the Amaze yet.

The Dzire’s engine in petrol guise produces 81bhp/111Nm and can be had with either a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT. There is also a CNG option where the engine produces 68bhp/101Nm and is only available with a five-speed MT. Claimed mileage for the Dzire stands at 24.79kmpl (MT), 25.71kmpl (AMT) and 33.73km/kg (CNG).

The visual game

In terms of the visual game, Honda and Maruti have gone in two different directions. With the new Dzire, Maruti wants to move further away from the Swift, which gives it a completely different look. This is most evident in the face and design of the alloy wheels.

On the other hand, the new Amaze has taken the face of the Elevate SUV and the rear design of the Honda City. Think of it as a best-of-both-worlds appeal that Honda has attempted to cash in on.

Pricing

The Honda Amaze range is priced from Rs. 8.04 lakh for the base variant to Rs. 10.94 lakh for the top-spec ZX CVT variant that has been referenced in our story. The Maruti Dzire range is priced from Rs. 6.79 lakh to Rs. 10.14 lakh for the ZXi+ AMT referenced in our story.